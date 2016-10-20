Ford started her career with The Runaways (“Cherry Bomb”) in the 1970s and had a hit with “Kiss Me Deadly” and a duet with Ozzy Osbourne in the 1980s “Close My Eyes Forever.” Grammy Award-winning Halestorm, which started as a family band, stars Lzzy Hale — the rocker who set the lineup. Dorothy, fronted by Dorothy Martin, is a Los Angeles band that was called Best New Artist of 2014 by Rolling Stone.

Halestorm, Lita Ford and Dorothy play at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Hall, 350 Harbor Dr. Tickets: $29.50 in advance at jadepresents.com, ticketmaster.com or the DECC ticket office; $32 day of show.

