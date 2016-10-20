Christian band returns to Duluth on scaled-back schedule

“We got to a place in our career where family-wise and church-wise, we wanted to contribute in the local church context,” said Jeremiah Carlson in a phone interview from his home in Boise, Idaho, where he is a young adult pastor at Vineyard Church. “We’re called to really give our best to our local church. We’ll keep doing the band, but it’s much more part time.”

That doesn’t mean the foursome is done touring — they’re just doing it less. The only show on the band’s current online tour schedule is a return to Duluth. The Neverclaim plays at 7 p.m. Friday at the Vineyard Church, 1533 W. Arrowhead Rd. Tickets are $10.

Carlson is a longtime touring musician who started with the heavy metal-hardcore band Brutal Fight when he was a teenager.

“I came to know Jesus when I was 14,” he said. “I wanted to give my gifts and passions to him for his purposes. Music was a natural for me.”

In his early 20s, Brutal

Fight disbanded, and Carlson said he felt called to start a

worship-style band. Enter: The Neverclaim, which currently includes Chuck Hill, Mitchell Maldonado and Beji George, is self-described as “Music for singing your heart out.”

“Music is the most powerful, effective tool in touching people’s lives,” Carlson said. “It changes people’s hearts, the way they think about life and love and meaning. It’s a perfect platform for us to utilize for sharing what we believe and our desire for people to discover really who God is. He’s not an old, angry man in the sky; he’s a loving, personal creator.”

It started as a local church band, began playing other churches and then they started touring regional. At the height of its popularity, The Neverclaim toured with Third Day and later Newsboys and signed with the Christian music arm of Sony BMG. Around that time, the music biz shifted and they were dropped from the major label — but found more freedom as an independent band, Carlson said.

As a worship band, The Neverclaim has tried to redirect focus from the musicians and to using the music as a way to connect with God.

“Being in a Christian band, a lot of it is Christian entertainment,” he said. “If I’m being honest, a lot of times people are coming to see you, and they want to hear a positive wholesome message. I think some bands are called to do that. We’re revivalists, and we want to see revival happen everywhere we go.”

The band members left Nashville less than a year ago. Maldonado (guitar) also moved to Boise; Hill (bass) moved to Bloomington, Ill.; and George, the drummer, has always been based out of Houston.

Meanwhile, The Neverclaim released “Encounter: A Live Worship Experience,” which they produced themselves, earlier this year. The 10-track album includes recordings of new original tunes, old favorites and standards that were recorded while still in Nashville. Carlson called it the most exciting record the band has made.

“This is a worship-focused record,” he said. “We’re pretty proud of it. There’s more sporadic stuff that happens live that captures our heart posture, rather than a polished studio album. It’s more raw. You really capture the rawness of what happened and the audience and the response and a lot of life.”

IF YOU GO

What: The Neverclaim concert

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: The Vineyard, 1533 W. Arrowhead Rd.

Tickets: $10