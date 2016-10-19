This is pensive, yearning music with an acoustic-guitar backbone, a depressed-sounding singer, and a heaping helping of cello and violin. It’s not worlds removed from what, say, Nick Drake was doing on “Bryter Layter,” for example, but it’s just got 40 years of other influences stacked up on it.

Batteryboy has a lot going for them. First off, their music is lush and carefully produced. A song like “Alive Inside” is built on a fantastic, roomy drum track that sounds like you’re sitting right there with the band in the studio as they play. Simple bell lines and string lines flit around like fireflies. The music is gradual, patient. On “For Once in Your Life,” the group sets the table with washes of keyboards and almost-imperceptible percussion. Here, they’re in their sweet spot: where the music treads the line between pretty and kinda creepy.

They change things up here and there though. “Remember Me Now” is constructed on a distorted drum-machine beat that adds a hint of grooviness to the whole operation, while opener “You Don’t Need to Disappear” sprouts wings at one point and decides to be a hands-in-the-air anthem instead of a gently fingerpicked country song.

Leader Cobey Rouse is one of those acquired-taste singers, a guy who sounds a little bit spooked and a little bit damaged. His tone and approach is reminiscent of Jamie Smith of Xiu Xiu, only he’s not as much of a weirdo. (That should probably go without saying, as Smith has constructed his own island of musical oddness over the past decade.) Rouse’s lyrics don’t necessarily command attention, nor do they distract from the overall effect, which is perfectly acceptable.

“What’s behind those eyes / can’t see enough / do you dream / do you think / do you feel like you’ll never be found?” Rouse sings on “Alive Inside.” “You must dig to find your burning sun / find your passion / your reason not to run.” Lines like these are just near enough to seem standard and familiar but just far enough away to seem somewhat exotic.

“The music plays, the children laugh / the floats of your best days roll past,” Rouse sings on “Your Parade.” It’s a good metaphor, one of the strongest lines on an album where the lyrics are just a bit too concerned with naturalism at times.

So, they’ve got the moods, they’ve got the instrumentation, they’ve got the sounds, but the thing that keeps Batteryboy from really taking wing is the fact that — as was the case with their last release — their songs lack strong, resonant melodic hooks that demand attention. This isn’t to say that the band needs to throw in some fat Taylor Swift choruses, but the entirety of “Before the Silence Breaks” is a long distance to travel without a break for an enduring tune. Doesn’t matter who you are. You can be Husker Du. You can be Mariah Carey. You still gotta have songs with parts that draw the listener in and invite them back. Batteryboy gets close to this, but the big moments of their songs just don’t seem to make it all the way to Hookville.

Again, though, Batteryboy has made a record that is good, even quite good at times. Fans of “orchestral indie rock” should find plenty here to like. But if the band wants to take a giant leap forward, they’ve got to give as much attention to their compositions as they do to the way they dress them up.

Artist: Batteryboy

Album: “Before the Silence Breaks”

Produced by: Eric Martin and Cobey Rouse

Website: www.batteryboymusic.com

Personnel: Cobey Rouse (vocals, guitar, etc.), Eric Carranza (keyboards, guitar, bass, vocals), Hilary James (cello, vocals), Kahlil Brewington (percussion), other guests

