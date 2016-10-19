UMD hosts simultaneous reading of Sinclair Lewis work
The University of Minnesota Duluth is hosting a nationwide reading event featuring satirical political fiction by Sinclair Lewis.
Dozens of theaters, universities and communities around the country will simultaneously read from “It Can’t Happen Here,” adapted by Tony Taccone and Bennett S. Cohen at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Marshall Performing Arts Center. Free, open to the public.
The reading is based on the 1935 novel by Lewis, who once lived in Duluth, and is about the rise of Buzz Windrip, who uses fear, big promises and patriotism to become president of the United States. Once in office, he begins to spew Hitler-esque. Meanwhile, the journalist Doremus Jessup is part of a liberal rebellion.
The event is organized by Berkeley Repertory Theatre, marking the 80th anniversary of a similar event that used Lewis’ words as a political protest.