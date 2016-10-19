Art institute claims Duluth Timber space for fundraiser

“Make Your Mark” is at 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at Duluth Timber, 1400 W. Railroad St. Tickets are $50 at brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds benefit the art institute.

The event includes live art-making, live music and a silent auction at the space described as a “funky, industrial venue on a pier.”

Duluth Timber reclaims wood from old warehouses and factories and more throughout the United States for use by craftsmen, architects and homeowners. Max Taubert, the company’s owner, told the News Tribune that his space has been used for music videos, movies and commercials. In September, Children of the Wild, a traveling troupe, used the space as the backdrop of “The Wastelands,” a progressive opera.