“School of Rock: Youth Production,” which is based on the movie starring Jack Black, opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at The Duluth Playhouse. This is the regional premiere of the musical — that includes all of the music from the film — and follows the kids as they learn about the music biz and prep for a battle of the bands.

The Duluth Playhouse Children’s Theatre production of “School of Rock: Youth Production” plays at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 30 at the Duluth Playhouse. Tickets: $17 for adults, $15 for youth/students. Call (218) 733-7555 or go to www.duluthplayhouse.org/childrens-theatre.