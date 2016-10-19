Duluth artists honored for community contributions

Jackson’s contributions to the arts have gone far beyond creating artwork, earning her the Lifetime Achievement Award. Since she moved to Duluth from Dallas close to 40 years ago, she has been facilitating the creation of art, contributing in terms of organization and accountability.

Throughout her 30-year career with US Bank, Jackson gave her spare time to the arts and the community. She was president of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra and served on the boards of the Lake Superior Chamber Orchestra, Duluth Art Institute and Duluth Children’s Museum. Now retired, Jackson currently serves as treasurer for the Duluth Art Institute and as a Duluth Woman’s Club member and officer.

Artist Award recipient Sippola has spent the majority of his life working in the arts. At age 5, the Minneapolis native began learning the cello under members of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra and continued to do so for 12 years. When he was 11, he began singing in choirs. Eventually, he branched out into experimental music styles and, in 2000, recorded his first album, “Awake.”

In the early 2000s, Sippola moved to Colorado to raise his family. He returned to Duluth eight years ago to join the Duluth theater scene as a musician and performer. Since then, he has taken on many lead performances, including the shows “Les Miserable” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Today, Sippola’s resume includes actor, singer, director and musician. He founded Zenith City Cabaret and is a member of the Twin Ports Choral Project.

Kari won the Lifetime Artist Award in recognition of his 55-year career with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra. Kari has played at every single DSSO Masterworks classical concert in Symphony Hall since the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center opened its doors 50 years ago. Kari was hooked on music at an early age. Growing up across the street from Denfeld High School, he listened to the high school band practice every day. At 15, he started playing with the DSSO’s Pops concerts at Wade Stadium and, later, spread his love of music to younger generations by becoming the DSSO Youth Orchestra coordinator in 1989 — a position he continues to fill to this day.

Throughout his musical career, Kari has played with the Lake Superior Chamber Orchestra, taught private music lessons and served as a charter member of Highland String Quartet.

Perlman, publisher of Duluth’s Holy Cow Press, was given the Community Enrichment Award. Though he started Holy Cow Press in Minneapolis in 1977, Perlman’s first venture at publishing was in tenth grade when he started a poetry magazine. He moved his publishing company to Duluth in 1988 and has published 125 books, focusing on Midwestern and American Indian writers ranging from poets to novelists. Approaching its 40th anniversary, Holy Cow Press has published 19 Midwest Book Association finalists, including three winners for poetry and six Northeastern Minnesota Book Award winners.

Dugan, a Michigan native and recipient of the Arts and Culture Initiative Award, hit the ground running when she arrived in the Northland after studying art history in New York and working for Walker Art Center in Minneapolis for a year in 2002. From founding the Free Range Film Festival to directing the Carlton Historic Society from 2006-10, the current director of the Duluth Art Institute has engaged the community in many ways through art. Under her direction, DAI has collaborated with groups such as the American Indian Community Housing Organization, Prove Collective and Men as Peacemakers to start a community dialogue through visual mediums.

Stevens, a lifelong Duluthian, was awarded the Historic Preservation/Interpretation Award for his work preserving the history of Duluth homes and Skyline Parkway. Stevens kindled a passion for preservation when he started cleaning historic homes decades ago. He worked with the Duluth Preservation Alliance from 1999 to 2004 to preserve such homes, and soon after, turned to Skyline Parkway, coordinating bus tours, helping place monument plaques and performing roadside cleanups. He joined Skyline Planning Preservation Alliance in 2002 and served as alliance president starting in 2010 until the group was absorbed into the Duluth Preservation Alliance in 2011.