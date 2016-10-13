MOVIE REVIEW: Kevin Hart in peak form in standup film

In his film work, Hart is often better than the messy screenplays deserve, a performer with a magical comedy face and a gift for spinning mediocre material into gold. If there were male Kewpie dolls designed to be both naughty and adorable, Hart would be the ideal model. He’s in peak form following his own script through “What Now?,” a mix of stand-up documentary and screwball spy film spoof.

Directors Leslie Small and Tim Story rev up viewers with a handsome 007 parody, capturing Hart’s live performance, then returning to spyland for a snappy denouement. The setup is twisted genius. Hart, looking swank in formalwear, shares the opening sequence with Halle Berry, Don Cheadle and Ed Helms. The team turns the traditional conventions of James Bond in a gambling den into a raucous battle of wills and, in one delirious segment, dueling dialogue subtitles. It’s a setup with glowing production values, serious directorial chops and a big combat sequence that is both absurd and exciting.

Jumping from Casino Royale to the stage, Hart is fearlessly comfortable performing an outdoor show for 53,000 fans in Philadelphia. He fires off quite a few R-rated dirty jokes but aims mostly above the waist. He gets lots of mileage from his signature little big man persona, pleased to show photos of his palatial woodsy mansion but terrified by the single aggressive raccoon that won’t leave him in peace. He’s haunted by animal anxieties of all kinds, from how to respond when a “Jaws”-style attack slices up your girlfriend like a pizza cutter, or an orangutan rips off your kneecaps, or facing an attack from a Tasmanian devil. Not since Mel Blanc voiced the creature for Looney Tunes has anyone delivered the gravelly rasps, growls and screeches so well.

There’s solid material about his dad, a fountain of old school bull, and his kids, who are coming home from private school too high-toned for his satisfaction. His rapid-fire delivery hits with bull’s-eye precision as the film cuts to delightful shots of audience members hyperventilating with laughter. Of course they are. Hart has suggested that this may be his final stand-up film. If so, he could hardly deliver a better farewell.

