Best Bets: Dosh, Hanging Hearts play Red Herring

A Minneapolis-based one-man band that has played alongside Andrew Bird and Alan Sparhawk plays Saturday at The Red Herring Lounge.

Dosh, self-described as polyrhythmic hyper-melodic drone, released the album “Milk Money” in 2013. Pitchfork called the finale, “Legos (for Terry),” a commission for the Walker Art Center, a “grand, arching composition that moves between two monolithic sections with just the right balance between restraint and restlessness.”

Also on the bill: a Chicago-based experimental band that stars a saxophone player, Chris Weller, alongside keyboardist Cole DeGenova and drummer Devin Drobka. Hanging Hearts recently recorded an album produced by Dave King of The Bad Plus.

Dosh and Hanging Hearts play at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Red Herring Lounge, 201 E. First St. Tickets: Start at $7 at ticketfly.com.

Best Bets: ‘The Whale’ goes deep

Best Bets: Time for Three (times two)

Best Bets: Going to the chapel, gonna get Jell-O salad

Best Bets: Longtime radio host celebrated

Best Bets: ‘Take it With You’ goes extra local