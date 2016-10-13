Best Bets: ‘Take it With You’ goes extra local

In “Take it With You” land, a colorful crew of character with ties to a fictional bar has sitcom-esque adventures set in Duluth and featuring super-Duluth special guest — a mix of art-types and/or business owners. Sometimes people compare it to “A Prairie Home Companion,” sometimes “Austin City Limits,” sometimes “Scooby Doo.”

The show plays for a live, typically full audience, but is also a podcast for home listening.

On Episode 23, Blake and friends will hang with the crew behind Duluth Loves Local, which will be chatting up its Winter Village, which will be held in December on the grounds of Glensheen.

“Take it With You” Episode 23 plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Underground, 506 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $15 at takeitwithyou.org.

