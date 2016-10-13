Best Bets: Going to the chapel, gonna get Jell-O salad

Everyone’s favorite Scandinavian couple heads back down the aisle with a rare return of Midi/Change of Pace Dinner Theater’s production of “Ole & Lena’s Wedding.” The interactive play has all the trappings of a northern Minnesota event. Lena Arlene Handspringinnen and Ole Olaffson Jr. are the stars of a crew that includes and aggressive mother of the bride-slash-caterer, an accordion player with history and a best man who is worried about losing a fishing buddy. You might dance with a member of the wedding party; You might end up with a forkful of Jell-O salad.

The folks behind Change of Pace Theater retired from the “Ole & Lena” biz a few years ago, but keep a pretty loose definition of the word “retired.” It’s been about a year since they reran their most popular show.

Midi/Change of Pace Theater’s production of “Ole & Lena’s Wedding” plays at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fitger’s Complex, 600 E. Superior St. Tickets: $50 at (218) 727-488

