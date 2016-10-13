Best Bets: Time for Three (times two)

Get a double dose of Time for Three, or tft, two violinists and a double bassist who perform music ranging from Bach to Brahms, sneak in some bluegrass and folk, and might toss in a Timberlake tune. They’ve performed from Carnegie Hall to Yoshi’s jazz Club in San Francisco to NPR’s Tiny Desk. The classically trained trio plays twice in Duluth — on Saturday with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra and on Tuesday to kick of this season of Matinee Musicale.

Time for Three is violinists Nicholas Kendall and relative newbie Charles Yang and double bassist Ranaan Meyer.

Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra and Time for Three play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Symphony Hall. Tickets at Ticketmaster outlets including the DECC box office, or (218) 623-3776.

Time for Three plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica to kick off the Matinee Musicale season. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and free for students at matineemusicale.org.

