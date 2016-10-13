Best Bets: ‘The Whale’ goes deep

A 600-pound shut-in is living his final days in Renegade Theater Company’s production of “The Whale,” a contemporary play by Samuel D. Hunter. Charlie has a few things to tie up including sorting through some memories of a lost love and unresolved heavies with his dark mooded teenaged daughter. Along the way, hints of “Moby Dick.”

This is the regional premiere of the award-winning play that was first staged in the early 2010s. New York Magazine said: “Extraordinary. As he did in his breakthrough play ‘A Bright New Boise,’ Hunter has constructed an outsize, gothic scenario in tender miniature.”

Renegade Theater Company’s production of “The Whale” opens at 8 p.m. today and plays Thursday through Saturday through Oct. 29 at Teatro Zuccone, 222 E. Superior St. Tickets: $20 for adults, $17 for students and seniors. Call (218) 336-1417 or go to renegadetheatercompany.org.

