CHICAGO — Do the great James Burrows and the scribes behind the NBC sitcom “Cheers” ever question whether their professional lives had lasting meaning? Twenty-three years after America stopped cold for the final episode of “Cheers,” do they now sometimes find themselves in bars where nobody knows their names?

If so, any depressed writers need only fly to Chicago and watch the first few minutes of “Cheers Live On Stage” at the Broadway Playhouse in Chicago. Therein, each of their famous characters gets to walk separately through the door and leap right into a warm bath of Lowenbrau.

First up is the genial tavern-keep, Sam Malone, who is to “Cheers” what Andy Travis was to “WKRP in Cincinnati,” an attractive, normative, keep-the-women-watching-and-dreaming character. (He gets entrance applause.)

There’s the neurotic graduate student, Diane. (“Awww”). The wacky retiree Ernie Pantusso (“Coach!”). The loud-mouthed, famously fertile cocktail waitress Carla Tortelli (“Yeah!”), the postal worker Cliff Clavin (“Hooray!”). And, of course, a certain accountant known for treating the saloon as his living room (“Norm!”) and a shrewdly penned character designed to reassure male losers that there was always a bigger loser than them sitting inside their television screens on a Thursday night.

It should not be a surprise that those characters are familiar to anyone buying a ticket — why else would you buy a ticket to this show? But what knocked me out was the realization that the audience’s identification with this motley crew was so strong that they did not need to see the actual actors who created the roles. For this was not Ted Danson, Shelley Long nor Rhea Perlman walking through the door. Certainly not the genial George Wendt, who has described to me in vivid terms what it’s like to still have to listen to every Cubs fan in the world screaming “Norm!” as if they were the first human inside Wrigley Field ever to get that witty idea.

And you are certainly not going to see the late, great Nicholas Colasanto, the original Coach, who died in 1985 after only three seasons of “Cheers” (he was replaced by Woody Harrelson as Woody Boyd, but there was a loss).

No, these are different actors in “Cheers Live.” That’s Grayson Powell as Sam, Jillian Louis as Diane, Barry Pearl as Coach, Buzz Roddy as Cliff, Sarah Sirota as Carla and Paul Vogt as Norm. And you know what? It does not matter a jot. What more could any writer desire than to watch an audience so embrace fictional characters, fully apart from the actors who played them? Amazing.

And a tribute, actually, to these particular actors, who have a tough collective assignment. For “Cheers Live On Stage” actually is a much better show than you likely are expecting me to say.

There are several factors in its favor. One is a full Equity cast of performers with mostly Broadway credits (although you likely will recognize Pearl from the 1978 movie version of “Grease”). These are not nobodies, these are skilled character players and I found all of them very funny and, to a person, exceptionally adept at walking that tricky line between impersonation — Norm has to be Wendt-like to some extent, lest the audience riot — and original interpretation. Louis makes the boldest choices as Diane, and it’s quite the inspired comic performance, although Vogt dispenses those famous Norm bon mots with real aplomb, and at a faster pace. Pearl, meanwhile, is hilarious. I preferred him to Colasanto, and I was a great fan of that late actor.

I had a feeling this cleverly directed show (by Matt Lenz) was going to exceed my expectations when I saw the first light cue — wherein the features of the now-retro bar come slowly to life, as if emerging from your memory. It will feel familiar — you are watching a pretty precise re-creation of what was mostly a one-set sitcom, even if Diane sometimes cavorted in the pool room, and the production budget extends to hiring a big cast to play the customers whose antics and insecurities peppered the various episodes.

The show draws from the original teleplays, which are, of course, independent episodes (the ones used are mostly from the great first season in 1982-83). I’ve found that most other shows that try to capitalize on sitcoms can’t overcome the episodic problem (“I Love Lucy” being just one of many examples of how not to do this). But “Cheers Live On Stage,” which wisely drops all references to television and can be enjoyed by someone who never saw the TV show, has the relationship between Sam and Diane to use as a through-line. The mismatched but passionate pair were, after all, the Beatrice and Benedick of “Cheers.”

If you were a fan, give this one a look. You’ll enjoy marveling at old-school TV writing at its best. “Cheers” was, I suppose, a hinge sitcom — one foot in classic bits and shtick not far removed from Mel Brooks and another in ambitious, “Seinfeld”-like absurdism. It influenced Larry David, for sure, and “Friends,” but it also had a mostly working-class warmth entirely its own.