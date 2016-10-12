Movies in the theater this week

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office as a cover, he makes his living as a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations. With a Treasury agent (J.K. Simmons) hot on his heels, Christian takes on a state-of-the-art robotics company as a legitimate client. R, run time 2:10, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Kevin Hart: What Now?”

Comic Kevin Hart performs his stand-up routine in front of 50,000 people at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. R, run time 1:36, Duluth 10

“Max Steel”

The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and alien companion Steel, who must harness and combine their tremendous new powers to evolve into the turbo-charged superhero Max Steel. PG-13, run time 1:32, Duluth 10

Special features

“Evil Dead 2: Dead By Dawn”

The sequel to Sam Raimi’s original gore-filled tale of teens at a cabin in the woods starts where the original ended. Ash is on the run from a demon spirit, and some of the fresh-deads from the last flick — or at least their body parts — return to get in on the haunt and taunt. R run time 1 hour, 24 minutes. Midnight Saturday Zinema 2.

Flick or Treat screens “Hotel Transylvania”

When monsters want to get away from it all, they go to Count Dracula’s (Adam Sandler) Hotel Transylvania, a lavish resort where they can be themselves without humans around to bother them. On one special weekend, Dracula invites creatures like the Invisible Man to celebrate the 118th birthday of his daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez). However, an unforeseen complication unfolds when an ordinary human unwittingly crashes the party and falls in love with Mavis. Screens 10 a.m. today through Sunday. Admission: $3. Lakes 10

Also showing

“The Birth of a Nation”

Nat Turner is an enslaved Baptist preacher who lives on a Virginia plantation owned by Samuel Turner. With rumors of insurrection in the air, a cleric convinces Samuel that Nate should sermonize to other slaves, thereby quelling any notions of an uprising. R, run time 1:50, Duluth 10

“Deepwater Horizon”

On April 20, 2010, one of the world’s largest man-made disasters occurred on the Deepwater Horizon in the Gulf of Mexico. This story honors the brave men and women whose heroism would save many on board, and change everyone’s lives forever. PG-13, run time 1:47, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“The Girl on the Train”

Commuter Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) catches daily glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple from the window of her train. One day, Watson witnesses something shocking unfold in the backyard of the strangers’ home. Rachel tells the authorities what she thinks she saw after learning that Megan is now missing and feared dead. R, run time 1:55, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“The Magnificent Seven”

Looking to mine for gold, greedy industrialist Bartholomew Bogue seizes control of the Old West town of Rose Creek. With their lives in jeopardy, Emma Cullen and other desperate residents turn to bounty hunter Sam Chisolm (Denzel Washington) for help. PG-13, run time 2:13, Premiere, Duluth 10

“Masterminds”

David Ghantt (Zach Galifianakis) is stuck in the monotony of driving an armored truck day in and day out, so when his work crush lures him into the heist of a lifetime, David’s all in. PG-13, run time 1:36, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”

Rafe Khatchadorian (Griffin Gluck) has an epic imagination and a slight problem with authority. Both collide when he transfers to a middle school where students are expected to follow the rules. This doesn’t sit well with Rafe. PG, run time 1:35, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

When Jake discovers clues to a mystery that spans alternate realities and times, he uncovers a secret refuge known as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. As he learns about the residents and their unusual abilities, Jake realizes that safety is an illusion, and danger lurks in the form of powerful, hidden enemies. PG-13, run time 2:07, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Storks”

Storks deliver babies — or at least they used to. Now, they deliver packages for a global internet retail giant. Junior (Andy Samberg), the company’s top delivery stork, lands in hot water when the Baby Factory produces an adorable but wholly unauthorized girl. PG, run time 1:40, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

