BOLD-choice Theatre members pose with their award at the bottom of the Duluth City Hall steps.

BOLD-choice Theatre of Duluth was given the Distinguished Artist Award from the Duluth City Council

August in recognition of their contribution to the arts. Created by CHOICE, unlimited, BOLD involves people with disabilities in a unique style of theater performance that sends a message of acceptance, diversity and personal pride. The group performs its original productions at schools and organizations around the region.