Laughs keep coming as Twin Cities festival grows

Edwards has seen the event grow from a handful of comedians to more than 40 local and national acts this year. He’s also seen attendance rise from around 100 at the beginning to more than 1,000 who showed up for last year’s event.

This year, the festival is spread over three days — today through Saturday — with 11 shows taking place at venues around the Twin Cities.

“It’s the most stressful thing I try and do every year,” Edwards said. “The weeks leading up to it, it’s like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ It’s so much harder than anything else I’ve ever done. But when the festival comes around, it’s something I’m always really happy with.”

Here’s what Edwards had to say about three of this year’s acts.

‘PSSY CONTROL’

Friday: “It’s actually a monthly show that started at the beginning of this year at the Comedy Corner, and we’ve been selling it out every single show we’ve done,” Edwards said. “It’s the most successful Thursday show we’ve ever had there. There’s a market for people who want to see a slightly different style comedy show than they’re used to going to. It’s been doing so well, we wanted to bring it to a larger audience.” For the festival, the show is moving its “party-type atmosphere” from Comedy Corner Underground to the bigger Uptown VFW where they will be able to seat more folks. 8 p.m.; Uptown VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls.; $18.

‘LATE LATE BREAKFAST’

Saturday: “It’s like a comedy game show,” Edwards said. “The first time I saw it was at Grumpy’s downtown (Minneapolis). There’s a backdrop with a bunch of balloons on it, a balloon is stabbed with a scalpel and inside there’s a prompt the comics have to follow for their set. They vary a lot. I’ve seen it where somebody has to do a set trying to catch as many gummy worms that are being thrown at them as possible while still telling their jokes; a performer has to get back and forth across the stage as many times as they can while people are restraining them while they tell jokes; and I’ve seen one where they have a black shirt over them and they have to try and eat powdered doughnuts as quickly as possible while performing. It’s really strange.” The show is hosted by Tyler Jackson and Danny Maupin. 2 p.m.; Turf Club, 1601 W. University Ave., St. Paul; free.

‘BEST OF THE FEST’

Saturday: “This show we book during the festival,” Edwards explained. “All the festival producers are at every single show during the three days running things and watching the shows. As the festival unfolds, if we see comedians that have exceptionally strong sets, we’ll get them onto ‘Best of the Fest.’ Essentially, it’s a show featuring the best performers at that year’s festival, put together throughout the entire festival — that’s why it’s the last show of the festival.” 10 p.m.; Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Mpls.; $18.

If you go

What: 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival

When: Today-Saturday

Where: Various Twin Cities locations

Cost: $18-$12 for most

Tickets: www.10000laughs.com