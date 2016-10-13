In costume and character, Jody Kujawa as Charlie (right) listens to Liz, played by Carrie Mohn, as she talks to him about his health in Renegade Theater Company’s production of “The Whale,” which opens Thursday, Oct. 13. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)

In preparing for his role as a 600-pound man, Jody Kujawa grew out his toenails, figuring his character wouldn’t be able to cut them. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)

Carrie Mohn (left) and EB DeGross help Jody Kujawa put a sweatshirt over a fat suit for his role as a dying, 600-pound man in the play “The Whale.” (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)

EB DeGross (left) helps fasten a fat suit onto Jody Kujawa for his role in “The Whale.” (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)

Carrie Mohn (left) places cold gel packs on Jody Kujawa’s back as she and EB DeGross dress him in a fat suit for his role as a dying, 600-pound man in the play “The Whale.” (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)

Excuse Jody Kujawa’s reluctance to get into costume. It’s hot — even with ice packs strategically stuck into the pockets in a harness he wears over his T-shirt. It’s heavy — about 50 pounds of anatomically accurate padding to make him look like a 600-pound shut-in who will soon be dead from congestive heart failure.

“I put it off until the last minute,” he said before a recent rehearsal at Teatro Zuccone.

Kujawa plays Charlie, a man with major relationship tidying to do in the final days of his life in Renegade Theater Company’s production of “The Whale,” a contemporary play by Samuel D. Hunter that opens at 8 p.m. today at Teatro Zuccone.

Earlier this week, Kujawa sat on a couch in the theater’s green room while two cast and crew mates helped him into his costume. The suit, on loan from Walking Shadow Theatre Company in Minneapolis, is composed of a pair of stuffed blue pants and a large beige top that falls below the waistband.

Carrie Mohn, who plays Charlie’s friend and caretaker, Liz, and EB DeGross, assistant stage manager, split the duties of pulling, harnessing, strapping, buckling and finding his slip-on shoes.

They slid a soft, grey sweatshirt over his head — “World’s largest Snuggie,” Mohn said.

The back ice packs, a relatively new addition, felt good, Kujawa said.

“I didn’t think there were degrees of wet — once you’re wet, you’re wet,” he said of the sweat that accumulates — aided by the heat of stage lights — during the course of a rehearsal. He has since learned he was wrong. “It feels like you were in a pool.”

(Fun fact: The actor who played Charlie in Walking Shadow Theatre Company’s production shed about 40 pounds throughout the show’s run, according to E. Amy Hill, the Twin Cities-based costume designer behind the piece she calls a “soft sculpture.”)

The weightiness of the suit is a challenge for Kujawa, who is known for his full-body comedy.

“I have to work in a different way,” he said. “There is more subtlety in the movements. The physicality is contained more as emotions, face-wise. There isn’t a lot of room to use my physicality as a crutch. I have to rely more on mental gymnastics than I do physical.”

It’s for the best, probably, Kujawa said. In some shows it would make him nervous if he wasn’t getting laughs. In this case: “(Charlie’s) not a funny guy,” Kujawa said.

Still, it’s a role director Julie Ahasay liked for the mostly comic actor.

“I think he’s a remarkably versatile actor,” she said. “Everyone knows he’s funny and witty and sharp and fearless. People don’t often get to see something where he really, really gets to dig in. He’ll just break your heart; he’s so good.”

Charlie is a shut-in, with a fondness for Herman Melville, living in rural Idaho. His 1980s-grade couch is covered with stuff: dirtied pillows, papers, containers, wrappers, a pizza box, blankets, crumbs. His final days will include Liz, Elder Thomas and his mouthy teenage daughter, Ellie. He’s dying of congestive heart failure.

The people come to him during the 90-minute play; He doesn’t move much.

In addition to growing out his toenails — Kujawa doesn’t think Charlie is capable of cutting them — the actor prepared for the part by considering what it would feel like to die like this. Conclusion: drowning.

“Most people have almost drowned at one point, or have felt like they were going to drown,” Kujawa said. “You have to mentally bring yourself into that panic. It’s disturbing to revisit it.”

It brought him back to his childhood, where he suffered with allergy-related asthma. First, he said, there is fear, then resignation.

“You laid back and thought ‘I guess I’m OK with dying,’” he recalled. “Oddly enough, that relaxes you, and it goes away.”

Hill originally built the costume around the 6-foot, 5-inch actor who played Charlie in the Walking Shadow Theater production. She started with plastic mesh nonskid rug material, then added foam. The underarms and thighs, places that required sway, are filled with dried lentils, she said, and hospital-caliber elastic bandages were sewn in places where the body needs to flex. She stitched and sculpted hanging breasts. Everything is covered with nude swimsuit-style material, and she painted stretch marks on the stomach and back.

“The script is so magical and so intense,” Hill said. “You don’t want anything to be unbelievable.”

The sweatshirt must be dried in front of a fan every night. The costume gets sprayed with vodka — an organic evaporator that eliminates odors.

On Monday night, It took about five minutes to dress Kujawa, from the five ice packs to the final touches — removing his socks and finding his shoes. “Feel good?” Mohn asked. “Feels good,” he replied, seemingly sarcastic.

“Ready to go die?” she asked.

