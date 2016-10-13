There are those who will still pooh-pooh Led Zeppelin. They’re out there: people who will argue that the band was too bloated, too pompous, too everything that was bad about the ’70s. The argument that the group “stole” a significant portion of their material is still often made, and it even led to a trial this very year in which the estate of a dead man tried to sue Zeppelin for plagiarism. (The band prevailed.)

Let’s dispense with all of this nonsense right here. Yes, the four-piece got off course in their last few years. Yes, they used old blues songs as the starting points for their early songs, which was common at the time. (Today’s conception of music being “copywritten” goes against thousands of years of shared folk-music tradition in fact.) And, yes, there have even been times when Led Zeppelin went onstage and sounded like garbage. Robert Plant lost much of his vocal range around 1973, as bootleg after bootleg attest. Jimmy Page disappeared into a heroin haze at some point, and much of his playing was reduced to slurred, jumbled slabs of poorly played dreck. This is all true. Another thing that’s true is that, for their first five years or so of existence, Led Zeppelin was the best hard-rock band that has ever existed.

The proof is here in the new “The Complete BBC Sessions,” which adds an extra bonus disc of in-studio performances that hadn’t been available at the time when the original “BBC Sessions” album came out in 1997. These new tracks don’t make a case that the original release didn’t make — but they do add new evidence that helps to show that, when the group was still high on their own incipient power and chemistry, they played with a telekinetic level of connection that most bands — even great ones — never begin to approach.

It’s OK if you’re not into Led Zeppelin. But if you can argue that at their best, they weren’t a monster of rock that could eat any other band in one bite, you’re just not being serious. For instance, John Bonham often gets called the greatest drummer in rock history. It’s actually pretty common to hear that. It’s so common that some people will argue against the idea just because they’re sick of hearing it. But the truth is that he gets those accolades because he absolutely, positively was the greatest drummer in rock history. No one has mixed jazz flair with pure bombastic power and deep-pocket swing like Bonham. He was the Muhammad Ali of drummers: lots of style and pizzazz, but also, he could destroy you.

Take that base and add in the bass and keyboard playing of John Paul Jones. Here’s a guy who had been a session musician for years, and so his abilities were honed to a fine point by the time Zeppelin started. Listen to him lock in with Bonham on, say, the newly uncovered version of “What Is and What Should Never Be” on this album — his flitting, melodic bass underpins Robert Plant’s gauzy-hippie vocal and moves the whole track along during its verses. And when Bonham comes crashing in, Jones is right there with him, building the foundation for Jimmy Page’s guitar.

And what a guitar. On “The Complete BBC Sessions,” Page — who also did years as an in-demand session musician before Zeppelin — is lucid, loose and in control. His playing runs the gamut from savage, avant-garde electric experimentation to pensive, pretty acoustic ruminations. Sometimes, he does it all in one song. The new rendition of “Dazed and Confused” on this release starts with eerie atmospheric noises and transitions into one of the heaviest riffs of all time before veering off into sections of call and response with Plant that include a helping of violin-bow psychedelia. And then there’s Page’s army-of-needles lead playing. Or his deep, wide bends. Or his unpredictable major-minor switches. It’s all great.

Plant, the weakest link by default, is at his career best here. In the band’s early years — which this collection depicts — his voice is a primal thing. He preens, screeches, growls, communicates with Page’s guitar, fakes orgasms and basically writes the “Lead Singing 101” pamphlet for the decades beyond.

But it’s the band as a whole that astounds. Compare the versions of “Communication Breakdown” here. Each one is a living, breathing entity. In each, the group gets to the middle section and creates the music in the moment together. You can hear them bouncing off each other, listening to each other. Someone comes up with an interesting figure, and the others follow, prodding an idea along until it morphs into something else, which eventually leads the band back into the song proper. In an age where many live performances are just one person performing karaoke-style to a backing track, it’s even more astounding to hear real musicians up on the high wire, reacting and creating in the moment.

The only negatives to this collection are that the third-disc songs are out of order, and adding them into the original collection’s track list would’ve made more sense, chronologically speaking. Then there’s the edited seven minutes from “Whole Lotta Love,” which still have not been restored (making the “Complete” in the title untrue), and the fact that a few of the “lost” songs — including the improvised “Sunshine Woman” — are of a much lower quality than the rest of the pristine-sounding release. But, really, this is picking nits.

No album, not even their studio work, makes a better case for Led Zeppelin as a force of nature than “The Complete BBC Sessions.” It’s astounding. It’s stupendous. It’s an affirmation that yes, they were that good. They really were. And it’s unlikely that anyone will ever be that good again.

Artist: Led Zeppelin

Album: “The Complete BBC Sessions”

Produced by: Jimmy Page

Website: www.ledzeppelin.com

Personnel: Jimmy Page (guitar), John Paul Jones (bass/keyboards), John Bonham (drums), Robert Plant (vocals)

