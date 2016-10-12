UWS hosts young jazz musicians

The University of Wisconsin-Superior will host some of the best young jazz musicians from regional high schools for a day that includes workshops and a public performance.

Tri-State Jazz Band, followed by the UWS Jazz Band, will close with a concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at Thorpe Langley Auditorium at UWS. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students.

Tri-State Jazz Band also includes workshops with UWS associate music professor Greg Kehl Moore and guest clinician Randy Lee, the founder of Big Time Jazz Orchestra.