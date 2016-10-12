Haunted Shack opens at Buffalo House

A haunted tour that takes scare-seekers on a hayride through a place of the not-so-dead dead-ish things before dropping them off at a maze of ghoulish scenes opens this weekend.

Haunted Shack makes its first run at 7 p.m. Friday at the Buffalo House, 2590 Guss Rd., Duluth. Hours are 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-23 and Oct. 27-29. Tickets are $12 per person. Bring a nonperishable food item for a discounted ticket.

A more kid-friendly version is at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $6.

For more info, go to www.hauntedshack.com.