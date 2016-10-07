Theater review: ‘Ball’ an evening of laughter, learning

Aristotle, arguably the first theatre critic, wrote about how Greek tragic dramas allowed audiences to achieve “catharsis.” Tragic heroes like Oedipus and Medea would produce feelings of fear and pity in audiences, allowing for an emotional cleansing.

However, the tragic figures of modern dramas, like Blanche DuBois and Willie Loman, have never really provoked fear or pity for me. So I never really fully appreciated Aristotle’s notion of catharsis until Friday night at the Underground, when I saw Max Wojtanowicz’s profoundly autobiographical one-man musical, “Ball: A Musical Tribute to My Lost Testicle.”

In the first week of 2016, Wojtanowicz was diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer and had it removed the next day. In February he not only began chemotherapy but received a coveted spot in the Minnesota Fringe Festival, giving him five months to write “Ball” in collaboration with director Nikki Swoboda, before performing it in August.

Early on it is made abundantly clear that “Ball” is not a Lifetime movie “pastel version” of the story of a cancer survivor. “Ball” is dedicated to the hard work of the medical and support team members who treated Wojtanowicz, who has fun bringing the doctor with the multicultural accent, the little old lady volunteer, and the art therapist briefly to life.

The second half of “Ball” has an especially strong sequence: an extended message to his departed testicle, followed by a brilliant “One” medley (with an “Avenue Q” twist), trumped by a Cancer Club commercial for the “C” card members get to play when undergoing chemotherapy.

Eye contact is a big part of Wojtanowicz’s rapport with his audience. Once you share the details of your testicular cancer, the fourth wall is pretty irrelevant.

As a traveling show, the emphasis is on props rather than set, a pair of traveling IV bag stands the defining element, and a Hennepin County Medical Center water jug a practical necessity.

“Ball” is Wojtanowicz’s fourth musical, with a trio of composers setting his lyrics to music. Clever wordplay with a heavy emphasis on puns are the hallmark of his lyrics, which is hardly surprising given Stephen Sondheim is his musical patron saint.

The music is virtually non-stop, usually providing background music for the interludes between songs, although there is a notable exception to this rule near the end of “Ball.”

The minister of music at the church where Wojtanowicz has been a solo tenor for the past decade accompanies him on a keyboard. Wojtanowicz works without a microphone, so in the Underground I would turn the volume on the keyboard down a notch or two.

Turns out there is more to catharsis than fear and pity. Afterwards, Wojtanowicz and his accompanist sit down with the audience — all of whom stayed — to not only talk about “Ball” but also to share their own stories about cancer and chemo.

Creating “Ball” was clearly a cathartic experience for Wojtanowicz as was seeing it for the audience, who both laughed and learned lessons about coping and early detection they could take to heart, and for men, to the shower.