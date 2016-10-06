Best Bets: Tribute to testicle plays at The Underground

A pun-ready production by a Twin Cities-based actor-playwright who was diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer earlier this year will play Friday and Saturday at The Underground.

“Ball: A Musical Tribute to My Lost Testicle” by Max Wojtanowicz is a musical response to his friend’s suggestion that he “conquer it, and then sing about it.” He tells his tale partly in original songs about chemotherapy, community and courage. It’s directed by Nikki Swoboda, who has directed local productions.

Wojtanowicz’s company, The Catalysts, premiered the production at the Minnesota Fringe Festival earlier this year and was reportedly the second-best selling show of the 168-show event. The Catalysts’ production of “Fruit Fly” premiered at the Illusion Theater in 2015.

“Ball: A Musical Tribute to My Lost Testicle” plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Underground, 506 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for students at duluthplayhouse.org/the-underground or (218) 733-7555.

