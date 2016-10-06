Best Bets: Harps or hellfire?

Are you more into harps and cloud lazing or hot licks of flame? You’ll want to know so you can dress accordingly for the Heaven and Hell Masquerade Ball.

The Red Herring Lounge will have all the heaven-y stuff upstairs — The Crunchy Bunch, Abe Curran and the Blue Rooster, Black Diary — while downstairs there will be music by DJ Path Annu, Misfit Love (featuring members of Strange, Squares, Orchyd, Wolf Blood and The Keep Aways performing as Queens of the Stone Age).

Heaven and Hell Masquerade Ball is 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at The Red Herring Lounge, 208 E. First St. Tickets start at $10.

