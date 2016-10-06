Best Bets: … And other spooky things

’Tis the season for spooky tours. The William A. Irvin has gotten its annual holiday makeover as the Haunted Ship and tours start today.

This year’s theme is “What the Government Won’t Tell You.”

Take a self-guided tour that goes from the engine room to the historic ore ship’s deck to the lower levels, where there tends to be a maze of ghostly figures, caged screamers and dangling gross things.

It all ends pleasantly enough in the gift shop. BTW: Unlike other local landmarks, the keepers of the Irvin will tell you that there have been unexplained sightings aboard the attraction. So.

Haunted Ship tours are 6:30-10 p.m. today and Friday and 4-10 p.m. Saturday on Harbor Drive. Dates continue until Oct. 31 Tickets: $12 at the door.

http://duluthhauntedship.com/schedule

