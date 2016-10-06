Best Bets: Walking dead

Time to morph into a pasty, flesh-eaten, appendage-dragging mumbler. The third annual Zombie Bar Crawl will feature packs of the undead moaning and groaning through downtown Duluth.

The crawl starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and includes a handful of bars — 7 West Taphouse, Aces on First, Carmody Irish Pub, Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub, Duluth Flame, Spurs on First and The Rex — where the zombified can have zombie-themed fun. There is a scavenger hunt and prizes.

Quarantine Duluth Zombie Bar Crawl starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at a handful of bars in downtown Duluth. The after-party is at 11:30 p.m. at The Rex, 600 E. Superior St. Tickets: $12 at twinportsnightlife.com.

