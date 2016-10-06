Best Bets: Tweed hosts rare Shakespeare collection

Speaking of Shakespeare: Here’s the reason for the season. The University of Minnesota Duluth will host a rare collection of Shakespeare’s works for almost a month — including a kickoff event today at the Tweed Museum of Art.

The First Folio, which was published in 1623, is the first collected edition of Shakespeare’s plays. One of 233 known copies will be on display through Oct. 26 and, in the meantime, there will be Shakespeare-themed music, art and theater events.

The Grand Opening Celebration will include a reception. Dr. Paul Cannan, associate professor of English, will present “A Tale of Two First Folios: The Works of Benjamin Jonson (1616) and Mr. William Shakespeares Comedies, Histories & Tragedies (1623).”

There will be Shakespeare-era music by the College of St. Scholastica’s Center for Early Music, the Twin Ports Choral Project and the UMD Fine Arts Academy.

Grand Opening for First Folio is 5:30 p.m. today at UMD’s Bohannon Hall 90, 1207 Ordean Court. Free, open to the public.

