Best Bets: Beware of the green-eyed monster

Among the Shakespeare-iest of Shakespearean things to occur during a month of all things Shakespeare: Wise Fool Shakespeare’s production of a Shakespeare play.

“Othello” opens Friday and runs through Oct. 16 at Lincoln Park Middle School Auditorium.

The cast includes Minneapolis-based actor Jamel Anderson, University of Wisconsin-Superior alum-gone-New York Meredith Sweeney, and a handful of familiar local faces, including Rebecca Farmer, Andrew Kirov and Chris Nollet.

For those unfamiliar with the tragic tale of yesteryear: The titular character is a general in the Venetian army, Desdemona is his doomed wife, Cassio is his trusted friend and Iago is his not-so-trusted ensign.

It all starts with a Desdemona fan realizing that she has eloped with Othello. Iago uses an interaction between her and Cassio to fire up a bad bout of jealousy.

Wise Fool Shakespeare’s production of “Othello” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 16 at Lincoln Park Middle School. Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for students/seniors. Sundays are pay-what-you-can at the door. Call (218) 269-4953 or visit wisefoolshakespeare.com.

Best Bets: Tweed hosts rare Shakespeare collection

Best Bets: Walking dead

Best Bets: …And other spooky things

Best Bets: Harps or hellfire?

Best Bets: Tribute to testicle plays at The Underground