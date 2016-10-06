Kathy Averill stands beside her son, hip-hop artist Mikey Larsen, known onstage as Eyedea. She said she always had a sense her son would touch people, and that he did that through his music. Submitted photo

Mikey Larsen, known onstage as Eyedea, was a Twin Cities-based hip-hop artist who died in 2010 at age 28. A documentary film chronicling his life is showing at Zinema 2 on Tuesday. Submitted photo

Before her son was even born, Kathy Averill had a sense about him. He was going to do something that would affect a lot of people. She thought it would be politics, she said, but he picked music.

“As moms, we have this inner feeling,” she said during a recent phone interview. “I’d tell him all the time, ‘You are going to do something amazing, and lots and lots of people are going to be influenced. You’re going to have a huge impact.’ ”

Her son, Mikey Larsen, the late Twin Cities-based indie hip-hop artist known as Eyedea, is the subject of an award-winning crowdfunded feature-length documentary fresh from the festival circuit and currently touring North America. “The World Has No Eyedea,” created by Brandon Crowson and Averill, is a chronological mix of archival footage, animated photographs, interviews and music. It plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Zinema 2, followed by a Q&A. DJ Abilities, Eyedea’s former bandmate, and Carnage the Executioner perform afterward at The Red Herring Lounge.

Crowson was able to measure the continued interest in the artist — years after Eyedea, then 28, died. The filmmaker launched a modest fundraising campaign on Indigogo in 2015, and within 48 hours, he hit his goal. By the end, Crowson secured $21,206 — more than three times what he initially sought.

“I could see where the money was coming from,” Crowson said. “A bunch from Minnesota, but all over the world. And not just the U.S. and Canada, but people from Nepal.”

The film has played for sold-out crowds in Los Angeles, Albuquerque and Denver. It was an official selection at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, and was the platinum award winner at the 2016 Spotlight Documentary Film Awards.

* * *

Larsen was a St. Paul-raised rapper-break dancer-jazz musician, a figure from the underground hip-hop scene and a rap battle champion. He was a fan of the underdog; he was the kind of kid who would bust a friend out of the padded room in his school designated for kids who were in an emotional or physically harmful state, Averill said.

On stage, he was funny, comfortable. He had an easy, gap-toothed grin and pushed sweaty hair off his forehead before saying something a little self-deprecating.

“And the answer is: Yes, I’m getting old,” he says in concert footage from about a year before he died. “I’m not the 15-year-old prodigy that I used to be; now I’m the 27-year-old prodigy that I am.”

It was Averill who found him dead in October 2010. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of death was opiate toxicity. Averill soon released a statement that said he had died of an accidental prescription-drug overdose and didn’t suffer from addiction. On the day she found him, Larsen had missed a few commitments with friends, and no one had heard from him. She had keys to his apartment.

Six years later, it is no surprise to his friends and fans that he remains relevant.

“He was a unique talent, that’s what it came down to,” said Maxx Keltgen, DJ Abilities, who described Eyedea as the best friend he ever had.

Crowson said Eyedea was a rare voice who wrote deep, meaningful lyrics. His social commentary taught him to look at life differently. His song “How Much Do You Pay,” written under the name Oliver Hart, is why Crowson works for himself.

“When you listen to the music he made, he legitimately made art that touched your soul,” he said. “That’s what he was trying to f——— do.”

In announcing his death, MTV described Larsen as “most importantly — a guy who wanted to push hip-hop to the outer reaches of its potential. He will be missed, but he’ll be remembered for his slanted take on music.”

* * *

Early in his career, Larsen had been too young to go to clubs without his mother. Later, he would fly her into various venues to catch shows in other states. She collected footage along the way. After he died, Averill had hard drives and boxes of VHS recordings of his music and his break dancing.

Averill tried to hire Crowson to digitize the movies, he said.

“She asked how much that would cost, and I said, ‘nothing,’ ” he recalled. As a longtime fan, he made a trade: He wanted to use some of it to create his first feature-length film.

The result is “The World Has No Eyedea,” which left enough unused material to create a web series.

“When you make a documentary, you want to have a statement,” Crowson said. “Every single documentary has a statement at its core: ‘Supersize Me’ is about how McDonald’s is bad for you. ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ is about how global warming is going to kill you.

“ ‘The World has No Eyedea’: Michael Larsen is a genius. Period.”

The film starts, literally, at the beginning as Averill’s tells her son’s birth story, including the part where her sister was told by a security guard to follow the blue line to the maternity ward, but ended up pushing Averill’s wheelchair to the morgue.

From there, Larsen’s life story is told in a linear way through his lyrics, on-stage footage and interviews with friends and fellow musicians such as DJ Abilities, Slug, Carnage the Executioner, Ecid and more. They share favorite stories about break dancing, making music, getting in trouble, fans’ reaction to genre hopping, the 1999 Scribble rap battle.

It’s Averill who handles the details of his death and a moment of anger about rumors and misinformation surrounding his passing.

Keltgen has had mixed emotions about revisiting Larsen’s life. Seeing the audience response and the love has been good, he said.

“It’s still painful,” he said. “It forces me to deal with those emotions as well. To be honest, I feel like there’s still a lot of emotion about the whole thing that I haven’t really come to terms with. It’s still shocking and hard to deal with.”

If you go

What: Screening of “The World Has No Eyedea,” followed by Q&A with filmmaker Brandon Crowson

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Zinema 2, 222 E. Superior St.

Tickets: Start at $10 at www.ticketfly.com

Also

What: DJ Abilities and Carnage the Executioner concert

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday

Where: The Red Herring Lounge, 208 E. First St.

Tickets: $10 at www.ticketfly.com or $17 for both screening and concert