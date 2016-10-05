Festival features films by artists with developmental disabilities
The Sprout Touring Film Festival, an event featuring indie films by filmmakers or actors with developmental disabilities, returns for its fifth annual showing.
Films play at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today at Zinema 2, 222 E. Superior St. There is also an adjacent art opening at 3:30 p.m.Tickets are $7 for each screening or $10 for both. The event, founded by a New York City-based nonprofit, is hosted by Arc Northland. Call (218) 726-4725 to reserve a spot.