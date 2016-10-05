The Sprout Touring Film Festival, an event featuring indie films by filmmakers or actors with developmental disabilities, returns for its fifth annual showing.

Films play at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today at Zinema 2, 222 E. Superior St. There is also an adjacent art opening at 3:30 p.m.Tickets are $7 for each screening or $10 for both. The event, founded by a New York City-based nonprofit, is hosted by Arc Northland. Call (218) 726-4725 to reserve a spot.