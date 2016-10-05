Renegade starts resident program

Another local theater company is offering the chance for local artists to become more deeply embedded in the company’s productions.

Renegade Theater Company’s Resident Artists Program, which kicks off in the 2017 season, is for actors-directors-designers who want to take a leadership role and work on program development, according to a news release from the theater. Artists will also represent Renegade during fundraising events and on opening nights.

Artists will receive stipends that are comparable to nonunion wages in Minneapolis and Chicago, according to the theater company.

Applicants must have been involved with at least three shows in the past two years and one at Renegade Theater Company since 2008. Artists must be from the Duluth-Superior area, cannot be a full-time student and must have at least attended one Renegade Theater Company production in the past year.

To apply, send an email to katyhelbacka@gmail.com, including a resume and/or a letter of interest.

The Duluth Playhouse also has a resident company.