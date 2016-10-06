ALBUM REVIEW: Taylor’s ‘Churches’ not built to last

A quick search of the internet reveals that singer Scarlett Taylor is around age 19 or 20. This is important to this review because it seems like it’s an important factor in considering her music. Taylor’s new “Churches” album, you see, sounds like the work of a person who is around that age, and we have to take that into account.

This isn’t to say that young people can’t be amazing singers and musicians — just look at Stevie Wonder or Michael Jackson or those kids who recently covered Metallica outside that mall in Kansas City (seriously, did you see that?) — or that youth is automatically something to be handicapped for. But it’s tough to listen to Taylor’s record and not feel like she’s a person making music that aims for a maturity she just hasn’t earned, for a worldliness she only craves.

The Twin Cities-based Taylor’s sound is in the neighborhood of artists like Lana Del Rey or Lorde, which is clearly something she admires and aspires to. But it’s all too much of an imitation or homage, and it becomes readily apparent early on that Taylor is trying a bit too hard to project a death-queen sultriness that isn’t believable. It’s one of those things: you either buy it or you don’t. Taylor’s selling it pretty well, but, upon closer inspection, it becomes clear this product is a knockoff.

Off the top, let’s look at these song titles: “F—-ed Up.” “Crazy.” “Imprisoned.” That’s just the first three tracks, in order. The album ends with a track called “Cutting.” This reads like the playlist from the Muzak system in Hell’s Hot Topic. Sonically, it’s even more repetitive and derivative. Taylor sings in a dragged-out noir croak, her voice absolutely slathered in reverb. Each track is sluggish, listless, icy-cold and overdramatic. Generic drum-machine patterns keep time and not much else. And, as good as Taylor’s voice can be at certain points, there are others where she drags out a phrase past the point of good sense and ends up veering off-pitch.

Get a load of these lyrics from “Crazy”: “It’s like my therapist said / when you wake up, try to find a reason / but it’s hard when winter’s my only season.” Nothing wrong with seeing a therapist or being depressed, but there is something wrong with singing about it in such an artless manner. Taylor doesn’t seem to get this. She’s trying to be edgy, and it sounds that way.

On “Imprisoned,” she allows a guest rapper to come in and make a fool of himself and her by extension. “The girls adore me / but my past stores me in a box / I’m imprisoned by my thoughts / like a key without a lock,” raps Zay, who is a part of the Minneapolis group The Truants. OK, he’s in a box, but he’s also a key? What are we talking about here? Why is there a rapper on this track? “God, I’m not super-religious, but I really need you to love me, right now,” Zay declares, before posing the eternal question: “How do I get past the hump of love that sticks out like a lump? / it causes me to fret and jump around the place.” Really, this is what this guy thinks is a good lyric? And she thought so, too?

This is why you have to factor in Taylor’s age. She’s young. She’ll figure it out. She’ll identify her true voice as time goes on. She’ll settle into something that isn’t just a straight attempt at emulating her idols. She’ll learn how to write a more evocative lyric and tamp down the unearned drama. Or, you know, maybe she won’t. Maybe she’ll be 25 or 30 and still doing this same exact thing, where every song is this overblown synth-wash/reverb-city/slow-motion-beat thing. But let’s hope not.

Artist: Scarlett Taylor

Album: “Churches”

Recorded at: Hyper Insomniac Studios

Produced by: Disraeli Davis

Website: www.scarletttaylor.com

Personnel: Scarlett Taylor (vocals), other guests

Upcoming show: 8 p.m. today with Roslyn Moore, Timothy Martin and the New Norm, and Autumn Kid at Red Herring Lounge, 208 E. 1st St.

Click here to listen to “Crazy."

