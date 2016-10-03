Country star Thomas Rhett to perform in Duluth

Thomas Rhett plays a show at 7 p.m. March 4 at Amsoil Arena. Also on the bill: Kelsea Ballerini, Ryan Hurd and Russell Dickerson. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster outlets including the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

Rhett, the son of Rhett Akins, is scheduled to release in late October a deluxe edition of "Tangled Up," his platinum album that included "Die a Happy Man," "Crash and Burn" and "T-Shirt." He's also one of five of CMT's Artists of the Year. He's also written for Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line and opened for Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and Aldean.