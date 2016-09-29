In theaters

The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company live cinema season features a new take on Shakespeare’s tale of forbidden love starring Lily James and Richard Madden. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Zinema 2

“Scream”

The teens of Woodboro are being hunted by masked killer who follows the template of the horror movies of yesteryear. This all centers on Sydney, who has a tragic past, a frustrated boyfriend and a ton of funerals on the horizon. This screening is part of Zinema 2’s Horror Film series. R Run time 1:51 7 p.m. Monday, Zinema 2

Opening Friday

“Deepwater Horizon”

On April 20, 2010, one of the world’s largest man-made disasters occurred on the Deepwater Horizon in the Gulf of Mexico. This story honors the brave men and women whose heroism would save many on board, and change everyone’s lives forever. PG-13, run time 1:47, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Masterminds”

In this action comedy based on true events, David Ghantt (Zach Galifianakis) discovers the true meaning of adventure far beyond his wildest dreams. He is an uncomplicated man stuck in a monotonous life. Day in and day out he drives an armored vehicle, transporting millions of other people’s money with no escape in sight. The only glimmer of excitement is his flirtatious work crush Kelly Campbell (Kristen Wiig) who soon lures him into the scheme of a lifetime. PG-13, run time 1:36, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

When Jake discovers clues to a mystery that spans alternate realities and times, he uncovers a secret refuge known as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. As he learns about the residents and their unusual abilities, Jake realizes that safety is an illusion, and danger lurks in the form of powerful, hidden enemies. Jake must figure out who is real, who can be trusted, and who he really is. PG-13, run time 2:07, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Queen of Katwe”

Queen of Katwe is the colorful true story of a young girl selling corn on the streets of rural Uganda whose world rapidly changes when she is introduced to the game of chess, and, as a result of the support she receives from her family and community, is instilled with the confidence and determination she needs to pursue her dream of becoming an international chess champion. PG, run time 2:04, Duluth 10

Also showing

“Bad Moms”

When three overworked and under-appreciated moms (Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn) are pushed beyond their limits, they ditch their conventional responsibilities for a jolt of long overdue freedom, fun, and comedic self-indulgence. R, run time 1:45, Lakes 10

“Bridget Jones’s Baby”

Breaking up with Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) leaves Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) over 40 and single again. Feeling that she has everything under control, Jones decides to focus on her career as a top news producer. Things couldn’t be better, until Bridget discovers that she is pregnant. R, run time 2:03, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Hollars”

A man (John Krasinski) returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. PG-13, run time 1:45, Duluth 10

“The Magnificent Seven”

Looking to mine for gold, greedy industrialist Bartholomew Bogue seizes control of the Old West town of Rose Creek. With their lives in jeopardy, Emma Cullen and other desperate residents turn to bounty hunter Sam Chisolm (Denzel Washington) for help. Chisolm recruits an eclectic group of gunslingers to take on Bogue and his ruthless henchmen. PG-13, run time 2:13, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Snowden”

In 2013, NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked a large number of classified documents to the media, exposing the U.S. government's covert surveillance activities. Some called the whistleblower a hero, while others called him a traitor. R, run time 2:18, Duluth 10

“Storks”

Storks deliver babies — or at least they used to. Now, they deliver packages for a global internet retail giant. Junior (Andy Samberg), the company’s top delivery stork, lands in hot water when the Baby Factory produces an adorable but wholly unauthorized girl. Desperate to deliver this bundle of trouble, Junior and his friend Tulip (Katie Crown), the only human on Stork Mountain, race against time to make their first baby drop before the boss finds out. PG, run time 1:40, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Suicide Squad”

Intelligence officer Amanda Waller decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret mission. Figuring it has nothing to lose, the U.S. government supplies weapons to Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang and other despicable inmates. PG-13, run time 2:10, Duluth 10

“Sully”

The story of Chesley Sullenberger, who became a hero after gliding his plane along the water in the Hudson River, saving all of the airplane flights 155 crew and passengers. PG-13, run time 1:35, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

