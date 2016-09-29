Favreau to direct ‘Lion King’ live-action remake

Jon Favreau arrives at an event in Los Angeles in May. TNS

It’s the circle of life in Hollywood: “The Lion King” is being remade, and Jon Favreau’s in charge.

The Oscar-winning 1994 animated film, which raked in $968.8 million worldwide, including $422.8 million domestically, is being fast-tracked for a “reimagining,” the Walt Disney Studios announced Wednesday, with an eye toward using the same high-end CG technology Favreau employed for his version of “The Jungle Book” — which grossed

$965.8 million worldwide earlier this year.

No release date has been set for the new “Lion King,” which will — like Disney’s upcoming remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson — include songs from the original movie.

Favreau and Disney Studios currently have a “Jungle Book” sequel in development, also without a release date scheduled.

The voice cast of the original “Lion King,” included actors Matthew Broderick, James Earl Jones, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Jeremy Irons. The musical version “The Lion King” debuted in 1997 and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour in the United States and overseas in countries including China and Mexico.