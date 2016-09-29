Best Bets: Get your ‘Scream’ on

Like you, Zinema 2 is planning to celebrate Halloween all month. The local theater will be hosting weekly screenings of spooky movies ranging from the silly to the gross to the vintage.

First up: The 20th anniversary screening of “Scream.” For those who are returning from a spell off the grid, “Scream” is a Wes Craven creation. It’s a self-aware slasher flick with a remorseless killer in a black drape and screaming ghost mask. This big bad knife-wielder goes after a group of high school students who know better than to leave a room by themselves or shed their virginity. (They’ve seen the movies; they know whom masked murderers target.)

The horror film series will also include screenings of: “Evil Dead 2” (Oct. 10), “Aliens” (Oct. 17), “Psycho” (Oct. 24) and “Halloween” (Oct. 31).

Each film will be hosted by local actor-comedian-horror buff Jody Kujawa.

“Scream” screening is at 7 p.m. Monday at Zinema 2, 222 E. Superior St. Tickets: $10.

Best Bets: Found: One ‘Blue Viola’

Best Bets: Prepare for slow jams and swaying

Best Bets: BradtoberFest: Tighty whities are optional

Best Bets: Month of Shakespeare starts with exhibition

Best Bets: Norwegian ragtime pianist to perform at UMD