T.D. Jakes aims high with new daytime talk show

T.D. Jakes arrives for the 2016 Entertainment Lawyer of the Year event on March 7 in Los Angeles. TNS

“It’s possible to tackle tough issues in a serious way on mainstream television and still make it entertaining,” the Dallas-based pastor, author and entrepreneur says. “That’s something I want to explore.”

Jakes hopes to give viewers the kind of discussion show “that mainstream America is hungry for.”

Jakes is promising content and a tone reminiscent of Oprah’s and Dr. Phil’s shows.

“It’s not a celebrity show,” says the leader of The Potter’s House in Dallas, a nondenominational church that’s 30,000 members strong. “There will be times when we have celebrities on, but by and large this show will be about ordinary people and their lives and their situations.

“I want to talk about societal ills. I want to talk about relationships. I want to talk about conflict resolution. I want people to feel like this is a place where they can get answers. I want this to be a place where people can have thoughtful, and civil, discussions.”

His will not be a show in which guests angrily yell over one another to the extreme that no one can be heard. Even when an episode addresses a polarizing issue, Jakes says, he’ll see to it that people are respectful of others’ opinions.

“You can turn on the TV nowadays and it almost looks like a barroom brawl,” he says. “Even some of the more prestigious television shows are giving way to the kinds of antics that I don’t want on our show. It doesn’t have to be that way.

“I want it to be where people can be thoughtful and reflective and have the right to their opinions without it turning into something that’s going to be counterproductive to resolution.”

If Jakes hopes to keep making this kind of show, he’ll need viewers to have his back.

“What needs to happen with this show is that the American people need to prove to the television executives that there is a demand for positive, uplifting, solution-oriented programming,” he says. “The problem is not in making it. It’s easy to make it. The issue is going to be who comes to watch it.

“If it is proven there is enough demand, you will see a quick turnaround in the types of shows that go on the air.”

Early indications are that T.D. Jakes’ show will find the audience support it needs.

The show got a four-week test run last summer in four cities (Dallas, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Cleveland) and performed well enough to get a green light for national syndication. Meanwhile, feedback from focus groups, Jakes says, has been very encouraging.

“I’m guardedly optimistic,” he says. “But I’m the type of person who doesn’t assume success. I expect to work very hard and to earn my stripes.”

For the past month and a half, ever since production got underway, Jakes has been a logging a lot of frequent-flier miles between Dallas and Los Angeles, where the show is based.

There are only so many hours in a day and only so many projects that he can have his hands on.

“I’ve had to let go of some things in order to make this show a priority,” Jakes says. “But I did it because I think our country needs a place to have a conversation where the rhetoric is not turned up so loudly. It’s exciting to be able to provide that space.

“And if, at the end of the day, I do my best and I’m not accepted, I can live with that. The thing I cannot live with is to have a great opportunity and to reward it with a poor effort.”