The ugly split came in 2012. There were arguments over money. Aren’t there always? And irreconcilable creative differences. Of course.

The details remain a bit murky to me, as is almost always the case for those of us left behind, those left wondering if maybe it was something we did or could have done to cause a better outcome. Instead, we’re forced to pick sides, to choose.

And to justify: In this instance, we should be happy. We tell ourselves that. We were blessed with 30-plus good years, better than three decades, of edgy, mostly excellent progressive heavy metal that was always just a bit odd as delivered by a band that seemed always on the cusp of big-time greatness but yet remained just obscure enough to still be cool: Queensryche. The biggest hits came in the early ’90s, “Silent Lucidity” and “Jet City Woman,” among them.

“It was a pretty magical feat. Most bands last about five (to) 10 years, … and we went three times that, so it was bound to implode or explode at some point,” vocalist and frontman Geoff Tate said in a telephone interview late this summer, his words not very consoling.

“In my perfect world, it wouldn’t have imploded quite like it did with all of the attention and social-media attention, you know? That was quite unnerving,” he continued. “But it did happen, and I’m glad the whole thing was put to rest now. (I’m) moving on with my life and my music and doing what I enjoy, you know?”

A judge let Tate’s bandmates keep the Queensryche name. With a new man on the mic, they’re still pumping out music and touring. The reviews have been pretty good.

Tate won the rights to “Operation: Mindcrime,” Queensryche’s breakthrough concept album of 1988 and now the name of Tate’s new band. Its second of a three-CD trilogy, “Resurrection,” drops tomorrow.

I asked Tate to share the story told in the trilogy. His releases tend to always be as much about the music as the storytelling. This one’s no exception. It’s a mystery and a whodunit, Tate said.

But then, clearly, I stopped listening — because I didn’t ask a single followup question about the seeming similarities between the trilogy’s story and Tate’s split with Queensryche. Is he putting out his version of the events through his music? Oh, the questions I didn’t think to ask! Until later, of course, while playing back a recording of the interview.

“Basically it’s about a guy and his buddies (Tate and his longtime bandmates?) who are computer people,” Tate said. “They’re inventors and they write code and programs (songs and albums?). And the one guy, his name is H (Tate?), he develops this particular type of code that he turns into a type of program that you can put on your computer (downloaded tracks at a price?), and it gives you access to a completely new way of looking at reality. …

“This program has the ability to give people a completely different view on what’s real, and so it has the potential to be worth billions. The buddies that he’s in business with see the potential with this, and there’s a fracture within the group. Some want to take this program and, you know, exploit it and become fabulously rich. Others have a more-altruistic viewpoint. They want to do good for the world. …

“So there’s a fracture in the group,” Tate continued. “So they gang up on H and try to do away with him so they can exploit the technology.” In the second album, “H has been in a near-death experience. He tries to come back from this horrible situation that has befallen him, where they’ve taken his life’s work and they’re selling it on their own and they’ve discredited him and basically try to have him murdered.”

OK, maybe not the murder part, but there are clear double meanings with the rest, right?

Or maybe fans shouldn’t overthink it but accept what has happened and enjoy this new release as another chapter from the same prog-metal source of greatness that sold more than 25 million records and that earned three Grammy nominations, five MTV Music Video Award nominations, and one MTV Music Video Award.

“It’s the same instrumentation as you found on Queensryche albums throughout my history,” Tate said of the new release. “There’s guitars, bass drums, vocals, keyboards. There’s saxophone. Orchestral instruments are pretty common on a Queensryche album. So (there’s) not really a different sound palette. It’s probably different in application, you know? Some of the song arrangements, of course, are very, I guess, what you would call, if you were going to define things, more progressive rock-oriented, which is kind of where my roots are anyway. I grew up in the 70s and late 60s. The prog-rock era was my growing-up time and the music that really influenced me.”

The split, as ugly as it was, has given the metal world two bands: the new Queensryche and Tate’s new Operation: Mindcrime. Double the metal. We should be happy, right? Or at least tell ourselves that.

