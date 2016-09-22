David Saffert portrays Liberace, and Jillian Snow Harris portrays Liza Minnelli in “a la Liberace!” this weekend at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Last week, David Saffert moved into the upper level of two-bedroom Portland, Ore.-based house built in about 1885. For the most part, it couldn’t have been easier, he said. But. There were 21 steps — 15 straight up — and then a veer to the left. (That isn’t including the 10 or so leading up to the house.)

“The first thing I had to think about is: How am I going to get a piano up there?” said Saffert, a professional player who has spent the past few years performing as Liberace.

After studying and measuring, a team of movers and piano experts decided they would rather hoist the piano onto the second floor balcony. In fact, it would cost the same to hire five movers to push it up the steps as it would to hire a crane operator to lift it, Saffert said.

The crane was parked in the street, an area that is a mix of residential and businesses, with just enough room to allow one car to pass in front of it, Saffert said. The operator lifted the 600-pound Kawai K-800 into the air, clearing the power lines, and onto the balcony without incident.

“You’re used to seeing Laurel and Hardy movies, some disaster,” Saffert said. “I think my heart stopped the entire 10 minutes it took. That crane operator was a pro. He was so badass.”

Later in the day, after getting the piano in place, Saffert went to Michaels for costume supplies. The crane maneuvers followed by the trip to the craft store offered a chance for personal reflection: “Pianos flying through the air and a bag of rhinestones,” Saffert said with a laugh. “I guess that’s my life right now.”

Saffert, a Spooner native and University of Wisconsin-Superior graduate brings his show “a la Liberace!” to Manion Theatre at UWS for three performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The variety show features Saffert as Liberace; Jillian Snow Harris as Bernadette Peters and Liza Minnelli; and Bo Ayars, who was Liberace’s music director. They will be joined by UWS faculty members Brett Jones, Greg Kehl Moore, Earl Salemink, Dave Budimir and Vince Osborn.

“A la Liberace!” was born of Saffert’s birthday variety show, which plays annually in Portland. A few years ago, he signed on Harris to play Liza Minelli and another friend to play Truman Capote. A friend with a knack for costuming suggested Saffert play the famous classical pianist-entertainer who toured and performed and played on television between the 1950s and 1980s.

It wasn’t a part Saffert planned to keep on playing — until Ayars saw one of his performances and invited him to brunch.

“(Ayars) said, ‘I think you should continue doing this, and I’ll help you musically as much as I can,’ ” Saffert recalled.

Saffert has studied Liberace through books, videos and by asking Ayars specific questions about the performer. Last year, he realized that what had once had been like reciting lines on a stage was now natural.

“I know so much of what he says and what he does and how he acts with people, I can throw things out whenever I want based on the audience’s reaction at the moment,” Saffert said. “It really does feel like you’re channeling someone.”

Ayars said he has seen a lot of Liberace impersonators over the years, and they all do a pretty good job. Some concentrate on costumes, some on voice.

“None has the ability that David has,” Ayars said. “I told him, you could become Liberace for the next 40 years and earn a living.”

* * *

Ayars, like Liberace, was a child prodigy. He was a preteen pianist, living in Terre Haute, Ind., when his second cousin stopped by for a visit while driving from Los Angeles to New York. Liberace was along for the ride.

Ayars’ mom reportedly told the famous pianist, “My son plays as well,” and the young player performed a bit of Bach.

“(Liberace) listened politely and smiled and afterward he said, ‘Keep practicing,’ ” Ayars recalled.

Years later, Ayars was working with Diahann Carroll at the Hilton in Las Vegas. As her show was closing, Liberace was set to move into the venue. Ayars played organ for him during some early rehearsals, but soon after was hired to support Jim Nabors in San Francisco and left town.

Liberace wanted him back. Ayars became his music director-conductor from December 1972 into the mid-1980s. He was with him through almost 5,000 performances.

Ayars refers to Liberace as Lee, as those close to him did, and said the best thing about the artist who died in 1987 was his relatability.

“Liberace was unlike so many of these rock stars,” Ayars aid. “They come out and talk down to the audience. He would come out and lift his audience up. They would be on the same level as he was. When he talked about going to Safeway and paying high prices, when he mentioned Barbra Streisand was coming over for dinner, Barbra became your friend. He was quite something.”

During a performance at the Hilton, a cricket landed on one of the piano keys in the middle of Chopin. Liberace brushed it off, but it landed on his back. He backed up to his music director to have it further removed. One time, Ayars said, a sequin fell off the cuff of his coat and got stuck between the keys. Ayars had to dislodge it with his baton.

“When Lee died, that was the end of an era, as far as I’m concerned,” Ayars said.

Ayars recently published the book “1 Baton, No. 2 Pencil, 88 Keys & Liberace” and said he has fond memories of the performer, who he considered a “tremendously positive man.” Still, he thought he was done with Liberace after he died.

“I never thought I’d be back in Liberace land, but I certainly am,” he said.

IF YOU GO

What: University of Wisconsin-Superior and Rubber Chicken Theater’s production of “a la Liberace!”

University of Wisconsin-Superior and Rubber Chicken Theater’s production of “a la Liberace!” When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday Where: Manion Theater, University of Wisconsin-Superior

Manion Theater, University of Wisconsin-Superior Tickets: $25 at the UWS box office or by calling (715) 394-8380

The book

Title: “1 Baton, No. 2 Pencil, 88 Keys, & Liberace”

Author: Bo Ayers

Publisher: Booklocker.com

Pages: 384