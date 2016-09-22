Skip to main content
scrapbook
family
By
News Tribune
Today at 12:00 a.m.
By Maureen Singleton
Maureen Singleton of Cloquet shares her watercolor and ink painting she calls “The Old Mill.”
Explore related topics:
features
a&e
Art
Art Gallery
