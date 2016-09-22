In theaters

A man (John Krasinski) returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother (Margo Martindale) has a brain tumor. PG-13, run time 1:45, Duluth 10

“The Magnificent Seven”

Looking to mine for gold, greedy industrialist Bartholomew Bogue seizes control of the Old West town of Rose Creek. With their lives in jeopardy, Emma Cullen and other desperate residents turn to bounty hunter Sam Chisolm (Denzel Washington) for help. Chisolm recruits an eclectic group of gunslingers to take on Bogue and his ruthless henchmen. PG-13, run time 2:13, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Storks”

Storks deliver babies — or at least they used to. Now, they deliver packages for a global internet retail giant. Junior (Andy Samberg), the company’s top delivery stork, lands in hot water when the Baby Factory produces an adorable but wholly unauthorized girl. Desperate to deliver this bundle of trouble, Junior and his friend Tulip (Katie Crown), the only human on Stork Mountain, race against time to make their first baby drop before the boss finds out. PG, run time 1:40, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

Also showing

“Bad Moms”

When three overworked and under-appreciated moms (Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn) are pushed beyond their limits, they ditch their conventional responsibilities for a jolt of long overdue freedom, fun, and comedic self-indulgence. R, run time 1:45, Lakes 10

“Blair Witch”

College students enter the Black Hills Forest in Maryland to see if the disappearance of James’ sister is connected to the Blair Witch. As night falls, the students realize the legend is all too real after they are visited by a menacing presence. R, run time 1:29, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Bridget Jones’s Baby”

Breaking up with Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) leaves Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) over 40 and single again. Feeling that she has everything under control, Jones decides to focus on her career as a top news producer. Suddenly, her love life comes back from the dead when she meets Jack (Patrick Dempsey). Things couldn’t be better, until Bridget discovers that she is pregnant. R, run time 2:03, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Don’t Breathe”

Rocky (Jane Levy), Alex and Money are three Detroit thieves who get their kicks by breaking into the houses of wealthy people. Money gets word about a blind veteran who won a major cash settlement following the death of his only child. Figuring he’s an easy target, the trio invades the man’s secluded home in an abandoned neighborhood. R, run time 1:35, Duluth 10

“Hell or High Water”

Toby is a divorced father who’s trying to make a better life for his son. His brother, Tanner, is an ex-convict with a short temper and a loose trigger finger. Together, they plan a series of heists against the bank that’s about to foreclose on their family ranch. R, run time 1:42, Lakes 10

“The Light Between Oceans”

A couple (Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander) who reside in an Australian lighthouse discover a baby in a boat along with a dead body. They decide to raise the child, a choice that leads to devastating consequences. PG-13, run time 2:10, Premiere, Lakes 10

“Pete’s Dragon”

Mr. Meacham (Robert Redford), a woodcarver, delights local children with stories of a mysterious dragon that lives deep in the woods of the Pacific Northwest. His daughter Grace (Bryce Dallas Howard) believes these are just tall tales, until she meets Pete (Oakes Fegley), a 10-year-old orphan who says he lives in the woods with a giant, friendly dragon. PG, run time 1:43, Lakes 10

“Snowden”

In 2013, NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked a large number of classified documents to the media, exposing the U.S. government’s covert surveillance activities. Some called the whistleblower a hero, while others called him a traitor. R, run time 2:18, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“Suicide Squad”

Intelligence officer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret mission. Figuring it has nothing to lose, the U.S. government supplies weapons to Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and other despicable inmates. PG-13, run time 2:10, Duluth 10

“Sully”

The story of Chesley Sullenberger, who became a hero after gliding his plane along the water in the Hudson River, saving all of the airplane flights 155 crew and passengers. PG-13, run time 1:35, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

“The Wild Life”

Times are good for Mak the parrot, Scrubby the goat, Carmello the chameleon and the rest of the wildlife that inhabit a tropical island. Their day-to-day routine gets shaken up when a mysterious creature washes up on shore. He’s a sailor named Robinson Crusoe, and he’s the only human survivor of a terrible storm that destroyed his ship. PG, run time 1:30, Premiere

