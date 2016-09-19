Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams to perform in Duluth

Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, whose hits include "Summer of '69" and "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," will perform in Duluth later this year.

The multi-platinum Canadian rocker will play at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. as part of his "Get Up" tour, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center reported Monday.

Tickets are $45 and $65, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the DECC Ticket Office.