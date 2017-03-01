Movie Listings for March 2, 2017

"Priceless" screens at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Zinema 2. Free.

"Pollock"

In August 1949, Life magazine ran a banner headline: "Jackson Pollock: Is he the greatest living painter in the United States?" Already well-known in the New York art world, he had become a household name and his bold and radical style continued to change the course of modern art.

R, run time 2:03, 10 a.m. Saturday at Zinema 2, $5

Opening Friday

"Before I Fall"

Samantha (Zoey Deutch) is a young woman who has it all: the crush-worthy boyfriend, amazing best friends and gorgeous looks. Feb. 12 is just another charmed day in Sam's life until it turns out to be her last. Stuck reliving her last day during one inexplicable week, Sam untangles the mystery surrounding her death and discovers the true value of everything she is in danger of losing. PG-13, run time 1:39, Lakes 10

"Logan"

In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. R, run time 2:21, Duluth 10, Lakes 10, Premiere

"Moonlight"

At once a vital portrait of contemporary African American life and an intensely personal and poetic meditation on identity, family, friendship and love, "Moonlight" is a groundbreaking piece of cinema that reverberates with deep compassion and universal truths. Anchored by extraordinary performances from a tremendous ensemble cast, Barry Jenkins' staggering, singular vision is profoundly moving in its portrayal of the moments, people and unknowable forces that shape our lives and make us who we are. R, run time 1:51, Zinema

"The Shack"

The Shack takes us on a father's uplifting spiritual journey. After suffering a family tragedy, Mack (Sam Worthington) spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. Despite his doubts, Mack journeys to the shack and encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by a woman named Papa (Octavia Spencer). Through this meeting, Mack finds important truths that will transform his understanding of his tragedy and change his life forever. PG-13, run time 2:12, Duluth 10, Lakes 10, Premiere

"Table 19"

Ex-maid of honor Eloise (Anna Kendrick) — having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text — decides to hold her head high and attend her oldest friend's wedding anyway. She finds herself seated at the random table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets. As everyone's secrets are revealed, Eloise learns a thing or two from the denizens of Table 19. PG-13, run time 1:27, Duluth 10

Special events

"Pollack"

Pollock is a 2000 biographical film which tells the life story of American painter Jackson Pollock. It stars Ed Harris, Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Connelly, Robert Knott, Bud Cort, Molly Regan and Sada Thompson, and was directed by Harris. Part of the Saturday Morning Art Film Series. Screens at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets: $5. R, run time 2:02, Zinema

"Kung Fu Panda"

Enthusiastic, big and a little clumsy, Po is the biggest fan of kung fu around--which doesn't exactly come in handy while working every day in his family's noodle shop. Unexpectedly chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, Po's dreams become reality when he joins the world of kung fu and studies alongside his idols, the legendary Furious Five--Tigress, Crane, Mantis, Viper and Monkey--under the leadership of their guru, Master Shifu. But before they know it, the vengeful and treacherous snow leopard Tai Lung is headed their way, and it's up to Po to defend everyone from the oncoming threat. Can he turn his dreams of becoming a kung fu master into reality? Po puts his heart--and his girth --into the task, and the unlikely hero ultimately finds that his greatest weaknesses turn out to be his greatest strengths. Part of the Kids Dream Film Series which screens movies at 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Admission: $3. PG, run time 1:35, Lakes 10

Also showing

"Fist Fight"

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Charlie Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration, and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throwdown after school. R, run time 1:31, Premiere

"Fifty Shades Darker"

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she

demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian's past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together. R, run time 1:55, Premiere

"Get Out"

Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined. R, run time 2:10, Duluth 10, Premiere

"Hidden Figures"

The incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson - brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big. PG, run time 2:07, Duluth 10

"The Lego Batman Movie"

There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker's hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. PG, run time 1:46, Duluth 10, Premiere

"Rock Dog"

For the Tibetan mastiffs on Snow Mountain, a dog's life has a simple riff—guard a peaceful village of sheep from the thuggish wolf Linnux and his rabid pack. To avoid distractions, mastiff leader Khampa forbids all music. However, when his son Bodi discovers a radio that fell from the sky, it takes just a few guitar licks for the lad's fate to be sealed. Wanting to be a rock 'n' roll star, Bodi heads to the city to locate Angus Scattergood, a legendary musician who needs to write a new song. PG, run time 1:20, Premiere

Summaries from IMDb and official movie websites.