Magic Men Live coming to DECC
A posse of mostly shirtless — albeit costumed — men who dance, gyrate and rip their own shirts to tatters will perform later this year at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Magic Men Live, which seems to share themes with the "Magic Mike" movies, is at 8 p.m. April 20 at Symphony Hall. Tickets start at $22 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster outlets including the DECC box office.
The show is billed as a "reimagined approach to ladies night," with "intensely exciting and innovative cabaret-style show, filled with comedic skits and theatrics, sexy dance moves, audience participation, and of course, more than a little skin."