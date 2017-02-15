Magic Men Live coming to DECC

Magic Men Live, which seems to share themes with the "Magic Mike" movies, is at 8 p.m. April 20 at Symphony Hall. Tickets start at $22 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster outlets including the DECC box office.

The show is billed as a "reimagined approach to ladies night," with "intensely exciting and innovative cabaret-style show, filled with comedic skits and theatrics, sexy dance moves, audience participation, and of course, more than a little skin."