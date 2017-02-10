Things to Do for Feb. 10, 2017

Enjoy a full moon snowshoe hike, 6-9 p.m. today, Wisconsin Point in Superior. Hosted by UWS' Superior Adventures. Cost: $15, $10 for UWS students with ID. Call (715) 395-4610 or go to uwsuper.edu/superioradventures.com to register.

Bring the kids to the Duluth KidsClub third annual Valentine's Extravaganza, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Clyde Iron, 2920 W. Michigan St. Features singing, dancing, playing, bouncing, crafting, photo booths, prizes, treats and costumed characters. Cost: $14, free for ages 23 months and younger. Note: Build-A-Buddy Station is an additional $14 with proceeds and a percentage of event ticket sales being donated to the Northern Lights Foundation. Go to Enjoy" target="_blank">bit.ly/2lnUJ5d. Enjoy "Old Macdonald Had a Banjo," presented by Paul Imholte, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Two Harbors Public Library, 320 County Highway 20. An Arrowhead Library System program. It's free. Call (218) 834-3148.

For the Adults

Put on your dancin' shoes and attend the annual Valentine's Swing Dance, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, UWS Yellowjacket Union Great Room, 1605 Catlin Ave., Superior. Music by the UWS Jazz Band. Swing dance lessons provided by Keith Miernicki of Twin Ports Dance. Tickets: $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and UWS students. Call (715) 394-8115.

Sign up for "Lobster & Sausage & Duck, Oh, My!," with Scott Graden, 6 p.m. Wednesday and repeated at 6 p.m. Thursday, The Blue Heron Trading Co., 394 Lake Ave. S. Learn to make spring onion, lobster, fennel puree; mille-feuille, Foie Gras, apricot; seafood sausage, duck breast, onion soubise; Glace de Canard, blackberry, poached pear; and Sandbakkel, cloudberries, whipped cream. Cost: $40. Call (218) 722-8799 for required pre-registration.

Get your tickets to A Royal Affair: Masquerade Ball to benefit CHOICE, unlimited's ARTS Program, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Greysolon Plaza Ballroom, 231 E. Superior St. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at door. Call (218) 724-5869 or go to choiceunlimited.org.

For the Traveller

Check out Grand Marais first Hygge Week, today through Wednesday. Features dogsledding, stargazing, fireside gatherings, cross-country skiing and more. Go to visitcookcounty.com.

Enjoy moon gazing with Bob King, aka Astro Bob, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sugarloaf Cove Nature Center, Highway 61 at mile 73.3 near Schroeder. Admission: $2 per person, $5 per family. No registration required. Call (218) 525-0001 or go to sugarloafnorthshore.org.

Take a drive and check out Bayfield Regional Conservancy free native plants seminar, 6 p.m. Monday, Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center, 29270 County Highway G, Ashland. Call (715) 779-5263.

Don't miss "The Black-Jew Dialogues," a multi-cultural comedy, at these locations: Go to dialoguesondiversity.com.

• 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mesabi Range Theatre in Virginia.

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Vermillion Community College in Ely.

• Noon Thursday, Hibbing Community College.

• 1 p.m. Feb. 17, Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids.

Ongoing

• Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, Duluth, offers a 39-room mansion and 7 acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Grounds hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.

• Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans' Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.

• Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.

• Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, Duluth, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.

• Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., Duluth, is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Visit lszooduluth.org or call (218) 730-4500.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.

• Open skate, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays (1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays when school is not in session), Heritage Sports Center, 120 S. 30th Ave. W., Duluth. Bring your own skates. Free.