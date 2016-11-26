The set-list is a guaranteed winner. It can also be a problem: Everyone wants to sing along.

Canadian Music Hall of Famer Adams raced through a powerful 120-minute, 30-song set for a festive crowd of about 4,000 fans at Amsoil Arena on Saturday night. Touring behind his 13th studio album, last year’s “Get Up,” the ’80s rock star looked fit and camera-ready in a black sport coat and a short, greased-back, Gordie Howe haircut.

But this show wasn’t about goals or assists, it was about the hits — the high hard ones that land somewhere between the heart and the hip-shaker.

Adams, 57, opened the show with “Do What Ya Gotta Do,” a song co-written with legendary Electric Light Orchestra leader Jeff Lynne, who also produced the “Get Up” record. The song sounded like nugget from a 1982 classic rock radio playlist.

Of course, Adams had plenty of these songs on the radio throughout the ’80s and ’90s.

The singer turned the microphone to the crowd for the opening verses of the classic “Run to You” and “Heaven,” his first No. 1 single off the break-through 1984 album “Reckless.” The move caused the songs to lose momentum, but with a talented four-piece band behind him they quickly caught fire and drew huge ovations.

“Don’t worry, we’ll play all your favorites,” Adams told the audience between songs. The band performed the night before in New Town, N.D., a 10-hour drive away. “There’s no town there. It’s a casino,” he said. “We’re happy to come into a real city today.”

Wrapped around hits like the poppy “Somebody,” the mellow acoustic “Please Forgive Me,” and the anthemic “Cuts Like a Knife,” Adams shined the spotlight on the crowd. A woman in a pink Sturgis T-shirt solo danced to “If You Wanna Be Bad,” and cellphones were encouraged for the “world’s biggest selfie.”

Performing in front of a huge silver screen playing non-stop videos, new songs like “Go Down Rockin,” and “You Belong To Me,” showed Adams could still kick it into high gear.

“I ain’t gonna slow down,” he sang, in his patented, crystal clear rasp.

To prove it, he encored with a hard rockin’ new single “Brand New Day” and transitioned into two 1950s classics from rock trailblazers Elvis Presley and Eddie Cochran, who was born in Albert Lea, Minn.

Showing the style only found playing more than 100 shows in year, Adams closed the performance — and his 2016 touring schedule — solo on acoustic guitar. “Shows Me” was beautiful, “Straight from the Heart” was devoured by the audience and the touching ballad “All For Love,” a 1993 No. 1 recorded with Rod Stewart and Sting, sent the crowd home with cellphone stars in its eyes.