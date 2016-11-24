Best Bets: Red Herring rewrites Black Friday

Black-Eyed Snakes is the longtime, big-draw, blues-rock band featuring Alan Sparhawk, Bob Olson, Brad Nelson and Bryan “Lefty” Johnson. Black Diary is a meshing of big, bold harmonies — Rachel Phoenix, Tasha Turk, Sophie Turk — with Jesse Hoheisel’s guitar. Timbre Ghost is the spare vocal-percussion mix of singer-songwriter Dustin Tessier and Al Church, drums. The band, self-described as “songs for the heavy-hearted, the joyful and the content,” released the six-song EP “The Ledger” in October.

Black-Eyed Snakes, Timbre Ghost and Black Diary play at 9 p.m. Friday at The Red Herring Lounge, 208 E. First St. Tickets: $7.

Best Bets: Flashback to summer of ’87

Best Bets: Jennings brings ‘Wild Dark Metal’ to Sacred Heart

Best Bets: Atmosphere and friends play Clyde

Best Bets: Johansen performs Norwegian Christmas Concert