Review: DSSO plus Time for Three equals monster mash (ups)

That was part of the fun at the DECC’s Symphony Hall, which offered an invigorating pops concert that showcased the mash-up art form for a dazzling mix of classic and contemporary artists.

Tf3 is the classical equivalent of a power trio, with violinists Nick Kendall and Charles Yang, and Meyer on double-bass.

The program began with the 25-minute “Mahler Mash Up,” and establish Tf3’s modus operandi: Conductor Dirk Meyer and the orchestra would play a piece by a classical composer, which would periodically segue into opportunities for Tf3 to play contemporary songs sharing similar themes.

The biggest surprise of the evening was that the first time we heard Tf3 it was not playing their instruments, but singing a song. Yang, who had only joined the trio two months ago, likes to sing, and the other two have been game to go along.

But Tf3 do not simply play contemporary music with classical instruments. They play variations of that music, so that time and time again you have a sense that the song is familiar but it takes a while for “Sweet Child of Mine” or “Bittersweet Symphony” to emerge into a recognizable form.

A Beatles medley of “Eleanor Rigby” and “Blackbird” followed. The former had George Martin’s original string quartet piece expanded into a fuller symphonic vision, while the later was reworked and extended to a length well beyond the original. It was the spellbinding creativity of these compositions as much as the virtuoso showmanship that captivated the audience.

The other major piece was the Beethoven Mash-Up, which gave the DSSO another chance to play the Second Movement Scherzo from the 9th Symphony. The first interlude found Tf3 launching into “Not Gonna Miss My Shot” from the “Hamilton: An American Musical.” Not only did they work in “Yankee Doodle” and “The World Turned Upside Down,” Kendall was constantly working in various Beethoven motifs into the mix as well. There was more singing and Meyer had an extended solo on his bass that started with the “Ode to Joy” and moved on from there.

Edward Moody of KBJR took time during the second half of the concert to interview the trio of musicians, with Yang being chastised for dropping that he went to Juilliard in front of his two compatriots who went to the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. There was also some fun to be had with the pronunciation of local names.

The evening also included an original work, “Ecuador,” and an achingly beautiful version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” The final piece crossed Britney Spears and Vivaldi, which sort of suggested that they just pull names out of hats and prove to themselves and the world they can make any mash-up work.

Time for Three is certainly making time for arts in the Duluth and the surrounding environs. On Monday the group is doing concerts at Cloquet Middle School at 9:05 a.m. and Ordean East at 1:30 p.m., both of which are free to the public. Then on Tuesday night, the trio are at the College of St. Scholastica for a 7:30 p.m. concert in Mitchell Auditorium.