Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Duluth News Tribune
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Iron Range physics lab looking for tenants
League of Women Voters to recognize local politicians
Boo at the Zoo returns Saturday
Video: Cardboard boat races at UMD
Police: Drug dog finds 9 pounds of meth in St. Paul yard
More Topics
crime
education
health
iron range
politics
st louis county
superior
business
Headlines
Lucky's 13 Pub coming to Miller Hill Mall
UMD hosting entrepreneur conference Tuesday
PolyMet will trade more stock for cash to get company through permitting stage
Jo-Ann Fabric set to open Duluth store on Thursday
Minnesota Power inks 5-year deal with U.S. Steel taconite plants
More Topics
construction
energy
mining
money
shipping
technology
transportation
sports
Headlines
UMD men's hockey notebook: Tufte to make debut with Bulldogs this weekend against Notre Dame
Bulldog Hockey Blog: Sandelin announces Tufte will play against Notre Dame this weekend
Proctor graduate Welch regains elite running status with Gophers
Vikings sign Long to fill offensive line holes
Lynx even up WNBA Finals
More Topics
baseball
basketball
football
golf
hockey
preps
running
features
Headlines
Up against Trump news cycle, ‘Hamilton’s’ Lin-Manuel Miranda won’t give up his shot on ‘SNL’
Laughs keep coming as Twin Cities festival grows
Violet Days: Okuri-inu
Chainsmokers light it up
Movies in the theater this week
More Topics
pursuits
taste
A&E
home
weekend
featured columnists
milestones
Headlines
John and Pauline Stojevich
Bill and Kathy Kadlecek
Rowen James Zuk
Happy 80th Birthday to Beverly Murray
Happy Birthday, Burnadette "Bunny" Roberts!
More Topics
weddings
engagements
anniversaries
new arrivals
100 candles
special occasions
obituaries
Headlines
Kenneth Gergen Linnum
Robert L. "Barney" Peterson
CAROL MARIE ECKEL
WALTER FREDERICK ROBERT DITTBERNER
ROBERT LEROY LOWE
More Topics
memorials
opinion
Headlines
Reader's view: Prescription drugs need more descriptive labels
Reader's view: Fosle lets voters down by not attending candidate forums
Reader's view: Democrats need to vote to continue important work
Local view: City loses much by turning Hartley into park
Our view / endorsement: Schultz’s smarts needed in St. Paul
More Topics
columns
editorial cartoons
local view
national view
other view
our view
readers views
outdoors
Headlines
Drinking beer to benefit habitat? See how this southwest Minnesota brewing company is benefiting wildlife one beer at a time
MN DNR Weekly Report for Oct. 10, 2016
Early season strategies important to pheasant hunters
Flyin’ Prime, a favorite camp recipe
Take ’Em Club puts lots of effort into duck hunting, and it usually pays off
More Topics
fishing
hunting
community
Headlines
Horoscopes for Oct. 12
Horoscopes for Oct. 11
Pets of the Week for Oct. 11
Horoscopes for Oct. 10
Denfeld legends named to Hall of Fame
More Topics
scrapbook
family
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Violet Days: Okuri-inu
By
Chris Monroe, for the News Tribune
Today at 9:00 p.m.
Click the image to view it larger.
Explore related topics:
features
Violet Days
Advertisement