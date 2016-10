People gather while waiting for the sun to rise on the shore of Lake Superior at Glensheen in Duluth during an InstamMeet on the grounds of the mansion in Duluth Saturday morning. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Around 50 people gathered at Glensheen waiting for the sun to rise along the shores of Lake Superior during an Instameet in Duluth Saturday morning. An Instameet is a group of Instagrammers meeting at one location to take photos and videos together.